LISTEN LIVE

Charli XCX Party Girl Festival: Gesaffelstein, Magdalena Bay, 070 Shake Join Lineup

by | Mar 17, 2025 | Uncategorized

A.G Cook, Bladee, Kelly Lee Owens, the Dare, the Japanese House, Jodie Harsh, and YSEULT will also take the stage as Charli XCX takes over LIDO Festival in London’s Victoria Park on June 14