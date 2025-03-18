Prosecutors revealed that the label’s former star, Grammy-nominated singer Gerardo Ortiz, already pleaded guilty in the case and will testify
Recent Posts
- Del Records CEO Begins Trial, Calls Charges Linked to Drug Kingpin Act ‘Deeply Wrong’
- Rema Got ‘Heis’ Feedback From Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid — and Nine Other Things We Learned Hanging Out With Him
- Sean Combs’ Chief of Staff Breaks Silence, Calls Accusations Against Her ‘Disturbing and Unthinkable’
- Lil Durk to Drop Album ‘Deep Thoughts’ From Prison: ‘Streets Still Need Me’
- Breaking Into Electronic Music Is Hard. Kelly Lee Owens Wants to Fix That