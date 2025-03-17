Drake’s “unjustified claims against UMG are no more than [his] attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar,” Universal Music Group says
Recent Posts
- Drake’s Label Blasts Him, Seeks Dismissal of ‘Not Like Us’ Defamation Lawsuit
- Playboi Carti Deepens His Gen Z Rap Dominance
- Orville Peck Will Take Off His Mask for ‘Cabaret’
- Al Jardine Is Going on Tour With Brian Wilson’s Longtime Band
- Lucy Dacus Wants to ‘Protect’ Her Relationship With Julien Baker From Parasocial Speculation