“Your existence doesn’t add any value in my life,” Relli said in an Instagram story
Recent Posts
- Ángela Aguilar and Arthur Hanlon Turn a Huapango Into a Piano Ballad
- A$AP Relli Calls Out ‘Gossiping’ In New Statement Following A$AP Rocky’s Acquittal
- Big Time Rush Will Relive Nickelodeon Days With In Real Life World Tour
- Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams Wait by the Phone on New Single ‘Call Me When You Break Up’
- Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams Wait by the Phone on New Single ‘Call Me When You Break Up’