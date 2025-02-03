The revised testimony could help bolster the defense claim that Relli “planted” two 9mm shell casings at scene after police searched and found nothing
Recent Posts
- Killer Mike Sues Security Firm Over Grammy Arrest: ‘Public Humiliation’
- From a Text to Opening the Grammys: Inside Dawes’ All-Star Performance of ‘I Love L.A.’
- A$AP Rocky Trial: A$AP Relli Makes Surprise Admission in Gun Assault Trial
- Beyoncé’s First AOTY Win Confirms She Was Always Too Black for the Grammys
- Celebrate ‘The Day the Music Died’ With New Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens Bobbleheads