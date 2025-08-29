The decorated Nigerian singer-songwriter gets vulnerable about her new album, the trials she faced on the way to it, and the future of Afropop
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make First Public Appearance as Engaged Couple
- DJ Khaled Teases Forthcoming Album With Singles ‘You Remind Me,’ ‘Brother’
- Sabrina Carpenter Reveals ‘Tears’ Video Featuring Colman Domingo in Drag
- Metallica Seek, Destroy the Hamptons at Smallest Show in a Decade
- Sabrina Carpenter’s Album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Is Finally Here