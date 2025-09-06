The prolific duo discuss their latest record and why competition in rap is a good thing
Recent Posts
- Eladio Carrión Pulls Out All the Stops at Barclays Center
- Morrissey ‘Switched Off’ Email Soliciting Offers for Rights to Smiths’ Songs, Per His Website
- Here’s What Really Happened When Madonna and Courtney Love Clashed at the 1995 MTV VMAs
- Damon Dash Files for Bankruptcy, Cites $25 Million Debt and Almost No Assets
- Alchemist and Freddie Gibbs Talk ‘Alfredo 2’, Stan Culture, and Movie Scripts