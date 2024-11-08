All Time Low Drops Libel Lawsuit But Says Probe Found ‘Smear Campaign’

“All Time Low has chosen to handle the matter privately and protect the identities of those behind [their chief accuser], instead of pursuing further litigation,” the band’s lawyer said in a statement
Recent Posts
- Priscilla Presley Describes ‘Extensive’ Campaign Behind Alleged Elder Abuse
- Rihanna Might Be Billie Eilish’s Number One Stan: ‘Coolest Girl Ever’
- Beyoncé Congratulates ‘My Queen Linda Martell’ on Grammy Nomination
- Nicole Scherzinger Claims Russell Brand Hat Comment Wasn’t ‘Politically Related’
- ‘Heartbroken’ Dua Lipa Cancels Jakarta Show Over Unsafe Stage