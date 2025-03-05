In his new memoir, the J. Geils Band frontman tells a wild tale of recording with Franklin in his never-a-dull-moment life
Recent Posts
- Aretha Franklin Was the ‘Queen of Soul.’ Peter Wolf Found Out Firsthand
- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Are Ready to ‘Swing for the Fences’ on New Song
- Adidas Offloads Last of Kanye West’s Yeezy Shoes
- The Teaser for the Pavement Movie Has a Dramatic Version of ‘Here’ So You Know It’s Serious
- Coldplay to Help Select Artists For 2026 World Cup Halftime Show