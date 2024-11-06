“I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise, but I don’t think doing it at the rate that I’ve been doing for the past 10 years,” singer/actress tells Las Culturistas podcast
Recent Posts
- Ethel Cain to Trump Voters: ‘I Hope That Peace Never Finds You’
- Ariana Grande Reveals Acting, and Not Pop Music, Will Be Her Focus ‘the Next 10 Years’
- Beyoncé Became Pamela Anderson on Election Day and the Actress Loved It
- Tito Jackson Laid to Rest in Same Cemetery as Joe and Michael Jackson
- Girls Aloud Will Tribute Sarah Harding With Charity Single ‘I’ll Stand by You (Sarah’s Version)’