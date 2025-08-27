The video appears to be a continuation of the Eternal Sunshine short film Brighter Days Ahead and follows the singer revealing that she has been “working on a plan to sing for you all next year”
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Post Shatters Instagram Record
- Ariana Grande Teases ‘Announcement’ in Cryptic Trailer: ‘See You Next Year’
- Cradle of Filth Members Leave Band Over ‘Unprofessional Behavior,’ ‘Low Pay,’ and Ed Sheeran Collab
- Gracie Abrams Celebrates Taylor Swift’s Engagement: ‘Congratulations to Her’
- Charley Crockett on Nashville Pop-Country: ‘I Don’t Think They Stand for Anything’