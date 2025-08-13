“You don’t have to do a lot of things to die,” the country singer says in a wide-ranging conversation on Nashville Now podcast
Recent Posts
- Ashley Monroe on the Overdose That Made Her Quit Pills
- Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Let a Snake Loose in Taylor Swift’s House
- Jisoo Embraces the Wilderness in ‘Your Love’ Music Video
- Tory Lanez Strikes Out With Petitions Challenging Conviction, Direct Appeal Still Pending
- Reba McEntire Honors Late Stepson Brandon Blackstock: ‘No One Else Like Him’