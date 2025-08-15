“Take a bite out of it and let it touch you and don’t even worry about it,” the songwriter says on new Nashville Now podcast
Recent Posts
- Is Taylor Swift Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Here’s Why Fans Think So
- Ashley Monroe Says Ignore Genres in Country Music and Enjoy the Sandwich
- Spike Lee, Rosie Perez Remember Eddie Palmieri’s Final On-Screen Cameo
- Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge Has Had Enough of Drake’s ‘Ridiculous’ ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit
- The 30 Best Grateful Dead Shows