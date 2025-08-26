The request comes shortly after the rapper admitted he was uncomfortable with a same-sex couple in Pixar movie Lightyear
Recent Posts
- Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Tate McRae Join 2025 MTV VMAs Performance Lineup
- Here’s Why Spoon Just Surprise-Released Two Great New Songs
- Watch Suki Waterhouse, Carl Barât Perform the Libertines’ ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’
- Australian Senator Calls for ‘Slur Merchant’ Snoop Dogg to Be Removed From AFL Final
- Australian Senator Calls for ‘Slur Merchant’ Snoop Dogg to Be Removed From AFL Final