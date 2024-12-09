Last week, Banks said she would be taking legal action after the 1975 frontman threatened to slap her during a heated online feud that Healy has since expressed embarrassment over
Recent Posts
- Normani Says She’ll Drop Another Album in 2025 — But Her ‘Dopamine’ Era Still Isn’t Over
- Azealia Banks Demands Apology and $1 Million From Matty Healy in Cease and Desist
- Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Shares Joyful Memories in Video Tribute
- Jay-Z Fights Back Against 13-Year-Old Rape Accuser’s Lawsuit, Seeks Dismissal
- Lucinda Williams Puts Her Stamp on Beatles Classics