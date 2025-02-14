The reggaeton star told Rolling Stone that he wrote the song during an emotional moment: “I was crying, and I had so many things on my mind”
Recent Posts
- Avicii Is Overflowing With Ideas in Lost Footage From ‘Forever Yours’ Recording Session
- See Finneas Perform Paramore’s ‘Crushcrushcrush’ With Hayley Williams at Nashville Show
- Drake Tries To Move Past Rap Beef and Five Other Takeaways From His Album With PartyNextDoor
- Bad Bunny Cleans Up a Valentine’s Day Mess in ‘Turista’ Video
- Drake, PartyNextDoor, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, And All the Songs You Need to Know This Week