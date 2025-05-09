Bad Bunny Finally Facing Lawsuit Over Uncleared Afrobeats Sample

Over two years after singer’s “Enséñame a Bailar” was accused of using Joeboy’s “Empty My Pocket” without permission or accreditation, the song’s producer has sued Bad Bunny
