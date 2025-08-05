The picker and band recorded their own version of the Refreshments’ “Yahoos and Triangles” for the end credits of Hulu’s revival
Recent Posts
- Lainey Wilson Joins Mumford & Sons for Folky Cover of ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’
- Billy Strings Gives ‘King of the Hill’ Theme a Bluegrass Makeover
- Terry Reid, Artists’ Artist Who Nearly Became Led Zeppelin’s Singer, Dead at 75
- The Dare Reveals His Love for Kacey Musgraves and Offers Some ‘Editing’ Advice to Justin Bieber
- All the Signs Indicating Beyoncé’s Next Era Will Be Rock