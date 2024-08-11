After singer/guitarist Geordie Greep reveals band’s split, bassist/singer Cameron Picton confirms on social media
Recent Posts
- See Sabrina Carpenter, Kacey Musgraves Cover ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin” at Outside Lands
- Why Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Should Get Album of the Year at the Grammys — and Kendrick Lamar Should Get Song of the Year
- Black Midi ‘Indefinitely Over,’ Singer of Acclaimed British Band Says
- Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg to Perform at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
- Rolling Stones Background Singer Chanel Haynes on Her First Tour: ‘I Was Living in My Dream’