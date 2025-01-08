Bonnaroo 2025: Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Hozier Headlining

Vampire Weekend, Avril Lavigne, Queens of the Stone Age also set for Tennessee fest, with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard staging three-night residency and Remi Wolf leading the Superjam
