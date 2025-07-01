Bono Addresses Fired USAID Staffers in Leaked Video: ‘You Were The Best of Us’

The U2 frontman appears alongside Barack Obama and George W. Bush in a video thanking USAID employees for their work in providing food, water, and medicine to desperate people across the globe
