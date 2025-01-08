The currently untitled release, out Oct. 7, will go back to the musician and actress’ early beginnings in Mississippi and span her roles in Moesha, Cinderella, and more
- Brandy Will Go Beyond the Music in First Memoir: ‘It’s a Reflection of Resilience’