The two voices of Southern songwriting team up for a new song, and talk plans for a future album. Says Cobb: “We’re taking the songs of rural America and giving them to the world”
Recent Posts
- Brent Cobb and Adam Hood Throw an Icy Pool Party in ‘Four on the Floor’ Video
- Lisa Explores Her Many Sides on ‘Alter Ego’
- Watch Jason Isbell Debut Acoustic Number ‘Ride to Robert’s’ on ‘Fallon’
- Diddy’s Mom Sued for Fraud by Bad Boy Co-Founder Kirk Burrowes
- ‘We Will Kill You All’: Grupo Firme Cancel Mazatlán Show After Narco Death Threat