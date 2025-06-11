Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys founder and massively influential pop architect, died on Wednesday, his family shared through a statement. He was 82. “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now,” his family wrote in the statement, which was posted to social […]
Recent Posts
- Elton John Calls Late Brian Wilson ‘The Biggest Influence on My Songwriting’
- Karol G Shares Support for Latinos Amid Anti-ICE Protests: ‘I Am With My People. Always’
- Brian Wilson: The Music Icon’s Life in Photographs
- Rapper Silentó Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Cousin’s Shooting Death
- 25 Essential Brian Wilson Songs