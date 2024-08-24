The defiant pledge was one of many highlights from the E Street Band’s two makeup shows this week at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia
Recent Posts
- Bruce Springsteen: ‘We Ain’t Quitting. We Ain’t Doing No Farewell Tour Bullshit!’
- Blackberry Smoke Pay Tribute to Late Drummer Brit Turner With Emotional Homecoming Concert
- Chappell Roan Sets Boundary Between Public and Private Personas in Forceful Statement
- Foo Fighters Say Trump Didn’t Have Permission to Use ‘My Hero’ at Arizona Rally
- Justin and Hailey Bieber Announce Birth of First Child