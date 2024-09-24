As they tour North America, the Egyptian band’s fusion of rock and social commentary continues to captivate an ever-growing global audience
Recent Posts
- Kim Porter’s ‘Memoir’ Is Number One on Amazon. Its ‘Author’ Can’t Say It’s Real
- Sophie’s Final Album Is a Reminder of Her Irreplaceable Brilliance
- Cairokee Have a Message That Demands To Be Heard
- Vince McMahon Slams New Netflix Doc as ‘Misleading’ and ‘Deceptive’
- Hayley Williams Defends Anti-Trump Speech at Paramore iHeartRadio Set: ‘I Prepared’