Singer shared more details about the 2016 assault captured on surveillance video during her second day of testimony
Recent Posts
- Bob Dylan Covers The Pogues, Resurrects ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ at Stunning Tour Launch
- Cassie Texted ‘Please Stay Far Away From Me’ to Sean Combs After Hotel Attack
- Cyndi Lauper on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: ‘If You Persist, You Prevail’
- Jennifer Lopez Gets Stitched Up After Injuring Nose During AMAs Rehearsals
- Hear Bruce Springsteen’s Rockabilly ‘Repo Man’ From ‘Tracks II’ Box Set