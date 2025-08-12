Chappell Roan Says She’ll Start Writing for Her New Era Once She ‘Can Chill for a Sec’

“I want to write music whenever I feel settled … It’s been a very unsettling year and a half,” she told Apple Music, referring to her displacement following the Altadena fire earlier this year
