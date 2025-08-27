The Texas songwriter, who’s been embroiled in a feud with singer Gavin Adcock over authenticity in the genre, appears on Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast
Recent Posts
- Charley Crockett on Nashville Pop-Country: ‘I Don’t Think They Stand for Anything’
- Watch Simon Pegg Join Coldplay to Perform ‘A Sky Full of Stars’
- Bon Jovi Revisit ‘Forever’ LP With Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, and More
- Travis Kelce’s Father Says He Proposed to Taylor Swift Two Weeks Ago
- Cardi B Testifies at Security Guard Assault Trial: ‘I Didn’t Touch Her’