Charli XCX Gives Bowen Yang’s ‘Brat’ Cosplay on ‘SNL’ Her Official Seal of Approval

“I think SNL is iconic and Troye [Sivan] and I we had an inkling it was coming and so we were very excited about it,” the musician said, praising the comedian’s spot-on wig choice