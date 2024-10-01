Neon green billboards have popped up, presumably hinting at the artists being part of the singer’s forthcoming Brat remix LP
Recent Posts
- Jennie Announces Solo Single ‘Mantra’ With Flirty Teaser: ‘Girls Just Gotta Have Fun’
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce Additional European Tour Dates
- Charli XCX Teases Collaborations With Bon Iver, Tinashe
- Jelly Roll, MGK, Travis Barker Join Forces for ‘Lonely Road’ on ‘Fallon’
- Young Thug Trial Judge Blasts Prosecutors, Questions Whether They ‘Hide the Ball’