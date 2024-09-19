Chester Bennington’s Mom: ‘I Feel Betrayed’ by Linkin Park

Susan Eubanks learned that the band had moved forward with a new singer at the same time as everyone else in the world. She tells Rolling Stone they promised to give her a heads-up
