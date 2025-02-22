“It’s time for the industry to acknowledge the value of the creatives who bring the music to life and compensate them fairly,” singer-songwriter Melvin Moore, aka 4Rest, tells Rolling Stone
Recent Posts
- Andrew Watt Defends Rolling Stones’ Grammy Win, Previews Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’
- Chlöe Bailey Sued for ‘Exploiting’ Songwriter’s Contributions in $15 Million Lawsuit
- MJ Lenderman Reveals He’ll No Longer Tour With Wednesday, But Will Still Record With Band
- Mexican Singer Alicia Villarreal Accuses Husband of Domestic Violence After ‘Signal For Help’ Onstage
- Jessica Simpson Says Returning to Music Amid Husband Split ‘Truly Saved’ Her Life