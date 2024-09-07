With his new album Blueneck, the Nashville songwriter aims to build up country music’s house: “What if we add on a little back porch for the gays? It’s only adding value to the property”
Recent Posts
- Chris Housman’s Queer Country Music Journey
- Linkin Park’s Emily Armstrong Responds to Danny Masterson Support Claims: ‘I Misjudged Him’
- Usher Brings Taraji P. Henson, Victoria Monet to Strip Club at Brooklyn Show
- Jennifer Hudson Announces First-Ever Christmas Album ‘The Gift of Love’
- T.I. Testifies at $25 Million OMG Girlz Trial: ‘Anyone with Eyes Can See’ Alleged Theft