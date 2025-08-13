Duets Special also features collaborations with Lucinda Williams, Cat Power, Rufus Wainwright, Shirley Manson, Dan Auerbach, and the late Mark Lanegan
Recent Posts
- Kiss, Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor to Receive Kennedy Center Honors
- Eliza McLamb Will Bring All Her Best Stories on the Road
- Chrissie Hynde Recruit Brandon Flowers, Dave Gahan, Debbie Harry for Duets Album
- Ashley Monroe on the Overdose That Made Her Quit Pills
- Zoë Kravitz Says Her Mom Lisa Bonet Let a Snake Loose in Taylor Swift’s House