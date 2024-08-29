The two-day event, “Property From the Life and Career of Christine McVie,” will be held at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville on October 16 and 17
Recent Posts
- The Cure to Release Live Recordings of Two New Songs on Eco-Friendly Vinyl Single
- Eric Church Is Playing His Nashville Bar With His Full Band
- Christine McVie’s Fleetwood Mac Wardrobe, Instruments, Memorabilia Heading to Auction
- Chris Stapleton Raises the Dead, Literally, in ‘Think I’m in Love With You’ Video
- ABBA Also Tells Trump to Stop Playing Their Music at Rallies