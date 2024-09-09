LISTEN LIVE

Cigarettes After Sex: Live at Madison Square Garden

by | Sep 9, 2024 | Uncategorized

According to the old rules of the music industry, bands didn’t get booked at Madison Square Garden until they’d scored a bunch of big radio hits, prominent TV bookings, and mainstream press attention. As the dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex are proving, there’s a very different way of landing at the Garden, and other arenas […]