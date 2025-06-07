“Oh my god,” the singer said while laughing before jumping back in to sing the chorus
Recent Posts
- Conan Gray Kisses Role Model at Governors Ball During ‘Sally, When the Wine Runs Out’
- Netón Vega, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, and Xavi Headline BelicoFest 2025
- Miley Cyrus Says Disney Stopped Her From Singing ‘Hannah Montana’ Songs, ‘Not Like I Wanted To’
- Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Wayne, Addison Rae, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
- Friendship Breakups Suck. Little Simz Turned Hers Into Gold on ‘Lotus’