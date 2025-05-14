The 38-year-old R&B singer, model, and actress took the stand on Tuesday in the first week of Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial
Recent Posts
- Control, ‘Freak-Offs,’ Abuse: 7 Takeaways from Cassie’s Testimony at Sean Combs Trial
- Jillian Lauren, Wife of Weezer Bassist, Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in LAPD Shooting
- Taylor Swift Lawyers Fight Justin Baldoni Subpoena in Blake Lively Case
- Karina Sofia Embraced Her Vulnerable Side — With Help From Gustavo Santaolalla
- Kali Uchis Details First Headlining Arena Tour