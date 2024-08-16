Craig Mack Was Bad Boy’s First Star. What Led Him to a Doomsday Community?

Thirty years ago, the “Flava in Ya Ear” rapper helped put Bad Boy on the map. He’d eventually shun the industry, seeking salvation before his death among an extremist religious group
