The beloved Red Dirt band split on bad terms in 2010 and frontman Cody Canada swore they’d never, ever regroup. “I’m sitting right here with a mouthful of my words,” he says now
Recent Posts
- Rascal Flatts to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Life Is a Highway Tour
- Ariana Grande Launches ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Live Performance Series With ‘Intro (End of the World)’
- Cimafunk and Miami: Unstoppable Energy That Captivates
- Jelly Roll Is Nashville’s New Hero. He Says It Took a Long Time to Stop Thinking Like a Criminal
- Cross Canadian Ragweed Are Reuniting — At Least for One Huge Show