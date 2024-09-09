Artist is in “a good space,” and is working on at least six new songs, according to Raphael Saadiq — including a long-lost track from Linwood Rose, the supergroup with Q-Tip, Saadiq, and D’Angelo
Recent Posts
- Rich Homie Quan’s Family Says His Death Leaves ‘Undeniable Hole in Our Hearts’
- D’Angelo Is Hard at Work on the Follow-Up to 2014’s ‘Black Messiah’
- Tony! Toni! Toné! Won’t Reunite Again — And Six More Things We Learned From Raphael Saadiq
- Jack White, Meg White Blast Donald Trump With Lawsuit: ‘This Machine Sues Fascists’
- Nicki Minaj, Birdman, and More Slam Jay-Z Over Super Bowl Halftime Show