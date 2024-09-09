LISTEN LIVE

D’Angelo Is Hard at Work on the Follow-Up to 2014’s ‘Black Messiah’

by | Sep 9, 2024 | Uncategorized

Artist is in “a good space,” and is working on at least six new songs, according to Raphael Saadiq — including a long-lost track from Linwood Rose, the supergroup with Q-Tip, Saadiq, and D’Angelo