The set list will be a mixture of recent solo tunes, and Talking Heads classics. “If you do too much of the older material, you become a legacy act,” he says
Recent Posts
- David Byrne Drops New Single ‘The Avant Garde,’ Looks Ahead to World Tour
- Chris Hemsworth Is ‘Thinking Out Loud’ as Ed Sheeran’s Drummer in ‘Limitless’ Trailer
- Kiss, Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor to Receive Kennedy Center Honors
- Eliza McLamb Will Bring All Her Best Stories on the Road
- Chrissie Hynde Recruit Brandon Flowers, Dave Gahan, Debbie Harry for Duets Album