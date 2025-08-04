While hailing from the hair-metal Sunset Strip scene, Junkyard stood out for their blues-rock sound, a biker image, and Roach’s lived-in raspy voice
Recent Posts
- David Roach, Singer of Eighties Hard-Rock Band Junkyard, Dead at 59
- Oasis Fan Dies After Fall at Band’s Wembley Stadium Concert
- Rod Stewart’s Bizarre Ozzy Osbourne AI Tribute Video Met With Criticism, Ridicule
- See Sturgill Simpson Join Dead and Company for ‘Morning Dew’ at GD 60
- The Perpetual Pop-Punk Love Affair: Why Both Genres Keep Coming Back for More