“It’s a vibe that resonates across cultures,” Davido tells Rolling Stone exclusively of the Odumodublvck-and-Chike-assisted track kicking off his fifth album’s release
Recent Posts
- Davido Announces New Album ‘5ive’ With Single ‘Funds’: ‘Isn’t Just About Money’
- Oliver Anthony, Noted Music Critic, Calls Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ ‘Complete Trash’
- Ariana Grande Says ‘No One Has the Right to Say Sh-t’ About Her Body
- Critics Called Sabrina Carpenter’s Show ‘Explicit.’ Her Choreographer Backs Every Move
- Decades of Dolly: Dolly Parton Begins Casting Search for Broadway Musical