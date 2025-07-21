“She is such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go,” Zhone tells Rolling Stone about DL9, which is expected later this year
Recent Posts
- Jonas Brothers’ Father Wins Bidding War to Purchase Band’s Partial Music Catalog
- Deadheads Are Really Going to Love IMAX This Summer
- Madi Diaz Will End Trio of Heartache Albums With ‘Fatal Optimist’
- Liam Gallagher Declares Oasis Concerts Safe for Cheaters: ‘We Don’t Have That Coldplay Camera’
- Noah Cyrus Performs With Dad Billy Ray at Album Release Event in London