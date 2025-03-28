The NFL reportedly banned the “nose wipe” celebration, deeming it a “violent gesture.” The rule change may have taken inspiration from Fulton County’s sprawling case against Young Thug
Recent Posts
- Mumford & Sons Schedule Extensive 2025 North American Tour Around ‘Rushmere’
- Doechii Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ By LGBTQphobia In GLAAD Media Awards Acceptance Speech
- St. Vincent Rocked Rivian’s Electric Roadhouse at SXSW
- Jason Scott & the High Heat Light a Red Dirt Fire on New Album ‘American Grin’
- Natanael Cano Shares Live Covers Album Honoring Ariel Camacho, the Icon He Never Got to Meet