Premier said the new track was inspired by a real-life encounter with the rapper at the Macy’s counter
Recent Posts
- DJ Premier, Roc Marciano Tease Joint EP With New Single ‘Armani Section’
- Megan Thee Stallion Wins Legal Round Against Pro-Tory Lanez Blogger
- A$AP Rocky’s Star Defense Witness Says Alleged Victim Taunted, ‘Shoot That Fake-Ass Gun’
- Weyes Blood Opens Up About ‘Little Dream House’ Damaged by L.A. Wildfires
- Pablopablo Teams up With Carin León and Ralphie Choo for a Lonely Hearts Club Anthem