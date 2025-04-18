DOGE Went After Arts Funding. Music Docs Are Paying the Price

Planned films on folk hero John Henry, luminaries of jazz, and traditional Chinese music were suddenly cut off from promised government funds. “It’s pretty disastrous,” says one documentarian
