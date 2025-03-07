“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end,” the country superstar said the tune, following her husband’s death earlier this week
Recent Posts
- Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’ to Carl Dean
- Julia Michaels Taps Maren Morris for ‘Scissors’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
- Sia and David Guetta Team Up for Anthemic Single ‘Beautiful People’
- J-Hope Wants to Share His Love on Miguel-Assisted ‘Sweet Dreams’
- Gelo’s New GloRilla-Assisted Single ‘Can You Please’ Is Here